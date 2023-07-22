Georgia Leads the Nation in Commemorating Muslim American Heritage Month
Being a large diverse society, we are often not aware of each other’s contributions, cultures, values, and religious faith. The observance of MAHM will give Muslims a sense of pride and belonging,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia proudly stands at the forefront of diversity and inclusion in the United States, as it marks July as Muslim American Heritage Month with vibrant celebrations in five major counties, including Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Hall, and Fulton. These five counties alone represent thirty five percent of Georgia population.
“Muslim American Heritage Month” recognizes and celebrates the contributions made by Muslims to the fabric of society in the United States, Georgia, & around the Globe.
“Being a large diverse society and as Americans, we are often not aware of each other’s accomplishments, contributions, cultures, values, and religious faith. The observance of Muslim American Heritage Month is a way for Muslims and children in specific to have a sense of pride and belonging,” Said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder of Voices of Muslims.
30 cities across Georgia, from Dalton to Valdosta and from Columbus to Augusta also passed formal proclamations and participated in celebrating July as Muslim American Heritage Month.
“Being a PhD student myself, I am so proud to be part of Voices of Muslims spearheading this initiative and am thankful to the commissioners, city council members and Mayors who worked with us in passing Muslim American Heritage proclamations,” Said Tanjina Islam, Executive Member of Voices of Muslim.
Today, there are millions of Muslims in USA growing to 8.1 million, or 2.1 percent, of US population by 2050 and ISLAM to become the 2nd largest religion in USA. YET, Muslims face Islamophobia - fear, hatred, and prejudice toward Islam resulting in discrimination and oppression. There was a whopping 63% increase in 2022 in the volume of complaints filed by Muslim school children in the U.S - Bullying and Islamophobic material in classroom teaching being the main causes of the rise. The prime victims of Islamophobia are Muslim children and faith practicing Muslim men and women.
Voices of Muslims have worked with legislature on both sides of the aisle and submitted Georgia HB360 – a bipartisan bill to recognize July as Muslim American Heritage Month.
“It is our hope that the leadership of both parties in Georgia House and Senate will Pass HB360 and demonstrate Georgia’s legislature to be inclusive of all constituents,” Said Fahad King Khan, Executive member of Voices of Muslims.
To commemorate this historic occasion in Georgia, Voices of Muslims is hosting the first-ever largest Muslim American Heritage Month Gala at the Georgia State University State on the evening of Saturday, July 29th.
“We are expecting 50+ Georgian and out of State officials from Legislative, Executive and Judiciary branches of our government, Interfaith leaders, Civic leaders and Muslims and Non-Muslims community members to attend the Gala,” Said Don Mahmood, Executive Member of Voices of Muslim and chief organizer of the Gala.
About Voices of Muslims:
Voices of Muslims (VOMs) is a grass-root organization of Muslim Americans encouraging participation in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights, promoting awareness about Muslim American history and contributions, and combating Islamophobia narrative.
