Leading cannabis wholesale company in Thailand, announces 3 new incredible strains
Tom Yum Kush, Pink Lemonade, and Moonshine Haze, three new meticulously cultivated strains from OG Distribution.BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OG Distribution, a leading cannabis wholesale company, is thrilled to announce the addition of three captivating strains to its product lineup: Tom Yum Kush, Pink Lemonade, and Moonshine Haze. Each strain is meticulously cultivated and accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis from Mahakan Biotech, assuring customers of their superior quality and potency.
Tom Yum Kush, a sativa dominant hybrid nurtured indoors in Thailand, boasts an impressive 20.2% THC content. This strain offers an invigorating and uplifting experience, inducing bouts of infectious laughter. Its alluring buds showcase a mesmerizing array of green shades, ranging from vibrant lime to deep forest tones. Complementing this vivid display are the striking rusty orange pistils, providing a visually captivating ensemble. Tom Yum Kush is lavishly coated in icy trichomes and offers a delightful lemongrass and tangy citrus flavor when smoked.
Pink Lemonade, another sativa dominant hybrid cultivated indoors in Thailand, boasts a remarkable 22.87% THC content. Its fruity and citrusy flavor, along with its sweet aroma, delights the senses. Users will experience a cerebral high accompanied by an uplifting wave of euphoria and enhanced focus, making it an ideal companion for brainstorming and creative endeavors. As the high gradually tapers, a soothing physical relaxation takes over.
Moonshine Haze, a sativa-dominant hybrid nurtured indoors in Thailand, offers a delightful 16.97% THC content. Its enticing aroma of citrus and floral pine sets the stage for an immersive full-bodied flavor profile. Perfect for creative sessions, Moonshine Haze provides users with an elevated sense of focus and a surge of energy to conquer any task at hand.
All these premium strains are now available for wholesale purchase exclusively from OG Distribution, based in Bangkok. To explore the entire collection along with their Certificates of Analysis, wholesalers can sign up for the buyers' portal at https://og-distribution.com/login-ogdistribution/.
For further inquiries or to place an order, interested parties can also contact OG Distribution via phone at +66 81 139 1420.
"We are elated to present these extraordinary new strains to our valued wholesale partners," said Benjamin Baskins, CEO of OG Distribution. "With their impeccable quality and Mahakan Biotech's Certificates of Analysis, we are confident that Tom Yum Kush, Pink Lemonade, and Moonshine Haze will elevate the cannabis experience for consumers and generate immense satisfaction among our esteemed clients."
Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to add these exceptional strains to your inventory and offer your customers an unforgettable cannabis journey. Connect with OG Distribution today and secure your supply of Tom Yum Kush, Pink Lemonade, and Moonshine Haze.
About OG Distribution:
OG Distribution is a leading cannabis wholesale company based in Bangkok, Thailand. Dedicated to providing top-quality cannabis products to retailers and businesses. With a commitment to excellence, they partner with trusted growers and suppliers to deliver an unparalleled selection of premium strains and cannabis-related products to the market.
