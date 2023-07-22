Submit Release
SECNAVDel Toro Statement on Flag Officer Nominations


“I thank President Biden and Secretary Austin for their steadfast leadership in nominating the Navy’s next senior leaders. 
 
These visionary Admirals possess the expertise and experience required in these important roles at this critical time in our Nation’s history. 
 
Admirals Franchetti, Paparo, Kilby and Koehler have spent decades in service to our country, and I am proud to have them at the helm of the United States Navy. 
 
Additionally, Adm. Franchetti is the first woman nominated as the Chief of Naval Operations, and when confirmed, will be the first woman to serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."
 

