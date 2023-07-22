Flint Monarchs break league scoring record, defeats KC Crossover 118 – 69
Trio of Flint players combine for 68 points.
The many weapons of the Flint Monarchs.”KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs won their sixth consecutive league game and broke the GWBA scoring record with a 118 - 69 victory over the Kansas City Crossover in the first of three games scheduled over the weekend.
“I was very upset at halftime about how we played in the first half, I expressed my frustrations to the team and they responded by scoring 69 points in the second half,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
The Monarchs set the previous Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) team scoring record on June 30, 2018 when they defeated the Indianapolis Bandits 117 – 67.
Former Ohio State University star Ameryst Alston had a game high 26 points (8 out of 14, 3-point field goals), former University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) star Sparkle Taylor scored 20 points, former University of Kansas standout Asia Boyd scored 20 points and 13 rebounds, former Central Michigan University standout Brandie Baker scored 15 points, and rookie from Florida Gulf Coast University Kaela Webb chipped in 12 points. Micaela Kelly dished out a game high seven assists.
“The many weapons of the Flint Monarchs, we are a very deep, talented and skilled team," said Wynn.
Dejionae Calloway scored 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Crossover.
Box Score
Game notes from Friday: The Monarchs held the biggest lead at 53 points, had 58 points from the bench/reserve players, forced 23 turnovers and scored 29 points off turnovers.
Team notes for Friday: The Flint Monarchs (6-0) and the KC Crossover (0-8), are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
Flint will square off against the St. Louis Surge for a double header at St. Louis on Saturday July 22 at 6:05 p.m. CST and Sunday July 23 at 1:05 p.m. CST. Both games will be lived streamed at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/?S=st-louis-prepcasts-tv-8.
For more information about the Monarchs, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
