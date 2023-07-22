A meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO was held

22/07/2023

Today, on July 22, 2023, a regular meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO was held under the leadership of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov.

The meeting was attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of relevant ministries, departments of the country, public organizations, the executive secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, as well as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the French Republic via videoconference.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, the progress of preparations for holding an international conference in Ashgabat in 2024 dedicated to the 30th anniversary of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO was considered.

One of the priority area of cooperation is the accession of Turkmenistan to international programs, networks and specialized institutes of UNESCO. In order to further develop cooperation, the meeting discussed issues of the accession of the Magtymguly Youth organization of Turkmenistan to the UNESCO Global youth community.

An exchange of views also took place on the accession of Turkmenistan to the UNESCO International institute for Central Asian studies. As is known, the activities of this institution cover such areas as tangible and intangible cultural heritage, environment, archeology, history, ethnography, literature, social sciences.

In order to intensify contacts with the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE), issues related to the development of a Roadmap for cooperation between the Ministry of education of Turkmenistan and this Institute were discussed.