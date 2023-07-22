John M. Collins issues official statement on allegations of malpractice by Dr. Henry Lee

John M. Collins is an authoritative leadership and expertise coach, and an advocate for forensic and investigative integrity in our criminal justice system.

Collins' advises forensic experts and journalists that Henry Lee is not representative of today's forensic laboratory practices

Henry Lee is an outlier and doesn't represent how the vast majority of qualified forensic experts do their work today”
— John M. Collins

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John M. Colins has released an official video statement on a recent federal court ruling that accused famed forensic expert, Dr. Henry Lee, of malpractice during the investigation of a 1985 murder in Connecticut.

The judge in the case alleged that Lee presented false evidence during the original trial, which resulted in two men being convicted of the crime, one of them serving over 30 years in prison.

Collins, a professional leadership and expertise coach who works extensively with forensic scientists and forensic laboratory administrators in the United States and overseas, said his motivation for recording and publishing his comments was to get ahead of the speculations about modern-day forensic scientists that may arise as the story develops.

"Henry Lee is an outlier and doesn't represent how the vast majority of qualified forensic experts do their work today," Collins explained. "He has a flamboyant personality and that brought him fame, but he often operated as a one-man show and his work was likely not subjected to the kinds of rigorous quality assurance checks that today's forensic labs employ on a routine basis."

Collins 2nd book, Crime Lab Report, dealt specifically with overturned convictions and the controversies related to the use of scientific evidence in courts of law.

According to Collins, reports claiming the innocence of the men convicted of the murder in question are premature.

"That malpractice or misconduct would occur in a criminal investigation is unacceptable and needs to be dealt with, but it is not irrefutable proof of innocence," Collins warns. "To the best of my knowledge, no other perpetrator has been implicated in the murder."

Reference
United States District Court - District of Connecticut
Ralth Birch and Shawn Henning, Plaintiffs, v.
Town of New Milford et al, Defendants
No. 3:20-cv-1790 (VAB)
[rel. No. 3:20-cv-1792 (VAB)]

John M. Collins
Critical Victories, LLC
+1 517-803-4063
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

July 22, 2023 - Dr. Henry Lee Ruling

You just read:

John M. Collins issues official statement on allegations of malpractice by Dr. Henry Lee

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John M. Collins
Critical Victories, LLC
+1 517-803-4063
Company/Organization
Critical Victories
2000 Town Center, STE 1900
Southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 517-803-4063
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

JOHN M. COLLINS is a professional leadership coach, facilitator, and author based near Detroit, Michigan. He specializes in working with professionals and leaders in high-stakes, authoritative occupations where high levels of expertise are required to earn the trust of the public or other consequential stakeholders. John started his private practice in 2013 after retiring his award-winning 20-year career in forensic science, authoring four books on forensic science and leadership. As a facilitator, John’s range of experience is unmatched, having facilitated highly sensitive domestic and international meetings on behalf of the United States Government. John’s career highlights include his part in the forensic investigation of the Atlanta serial bombings, which included the bombing of the 1996 Olympics (for which he received a commendation from the Department of the Treasury), as well as his 2013 participation in a historic meeting with Attorney General Eric Holder and other experts to discuss solutions to gun crime following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. John is the host of The Crime Lab COACH Cast, a twice-monthly podcast in which he explores issues, opportunities, and challenges facing the profession of forensic science and the use of scientific evidence in courts of law. He is the author of The New Superior: A Better Way to Be the One in Charge and an engaging keynote speaker. John has a master’s degree in Organizational Management and is formally certified as a senior HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). He is also a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach, utilizing the CliftonStrengths® assessment to help individuals and teams achieve “high-resolution self-awareness.”

Client and Press Kit

More From This Author
John M. Collins issues official statement on allegations of malpractice by Dr. Henry Lee
Metro Detroit Leadership Coach and Forensic Expert Featured in DocuSeries on Overturned Convictions
Larry Nasser is Lucky to be in a Federal Prison, Says Metro Detroit Author, Coach, and Forensic Expert
View All Stories From This Author