Brookings 20th Street Interchange Scheduled to Open on Interstate 29

For Immediate Release:  Monday, July 24, 2023

Contact:  Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605-692-6342 

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Brookings 20th Street Interchange on Interstate 29 is scheduled to open on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Northbound and southbound I-29 on and off-ramps will be opened; as well as the 20th Steet mainline through the city of Brookings. 

Motorists should be aware that permanent signage installations along I-29 will continue over the coming weeks and may require periodic Interstate single-lane closures. A speed reduction of 65 mph through the work zone will remain in effect until all permanent signs are installed.

Motorists are also cautioned to be aware of crews wrapping up final inspection items within the project limits. These efforts are not anticipated to require a closure, but may result in personnel or equipment being adjacent to traffic.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million dollar project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings, SD.

For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166. Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/brookings-pcn-020v.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

