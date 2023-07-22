Traffic Switch Scheduled for U.S. Highway 14 near Arlington

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 24, 2023

Contact:

Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-881-5166

ARLINGTON, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, traffic will be switched to the newly constructed westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 near Arlington.

Once the traffic switch is complete, the contractor will begin work to build the new alignments for eastbound Highway 14 and the U.S. Highway 81 intersection.

The Highway 14/81 intersection will remain open during this phase of the construction project.

Additional information about this reconstruction project is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/arlington-pcn-05hu.

