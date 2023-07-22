Kostak Ali from CVRTOON New Single Out Now
Track Title: Kostak Ali Genre: Electronic / Folk Trap / Orchestral Trap Launch Date: 25th March 2023 ISRC Code: TCAGZ2317900ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kostak Ali is a rare work in the world. The work is based on a folk tale. According to the rumor, a soldier named Kostak Ali "Colonel Ali" sets out to go to his sister's wedding, on the way, he was caught in an enemy ambush and injured in his foot.
He manages to escape the ambush and make it to the wedding. After dancing to this music with his sister, he leaves the wedding and is ambushed again. He did not survive the final ambush and died on the spot.
Later, this music was changed to Kostak Ali because of the public's respect for him. People will always remember him with this music now.
This music is frequently heard in the villages of Anatolia and I believe that it should be brought into popular culture.
CVRTOON is Abdullah Babayiğit, born in a small town in Eastern Anatolia. I combine the local instruments of Anatolia with hard trap and orchestral music.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anF47PkpzXQ
https://open.spotify.com/album/1gNmd0jjrpm1e5tlVdAdgC
https://www.instagram.com/abdullahbabayigit/
CVRTOON - Kostak Ali