Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Second and Third Districts.

At approximately 2:15 am, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 2100 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspect took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the suspects’ vehicle. CCN 23-114-243

At approximately 2:19 am, the suspects approached the victims in the 1800 block of Belmont Road, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects took the victims’ property, then fled in the suspects’ vehicle. CCN 23-114-266

At approximately 2:20 am, the suspects approached the victims at the intersection of Columbia Road and Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. One of the victims complied. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the suspects’ vehicle. CCN 23-114-263

At approximately 2:23 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 2000 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the suspects’ vehicle. CCN 23-114-262

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###