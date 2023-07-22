Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,483 in the last 365 days.

Back Center Road & Memorial Dr in Lyndon

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The intersection of Back Center Rd and Memorial Drive in Lyndon is currently closed due to a traffic accident.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

You just read:

Back Center Road & Memorial Dr in Lyndon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more