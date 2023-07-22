Back Center Road & Memorial Dr in Lyndon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The intersection of Back Center Rd and Memorial Drive in Lyndon is currently closed due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
