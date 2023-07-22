Dynamico Space holds Successful Demo Day: Connecting Filipino and Latin American Startups with Silicon Valley Investors
We believe that this platform will help catalyze growth and innovation in the Philippines as well as expand the potential for Philippine startups to scale to other markets.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamico Space conducted its first hybrid Demo Day event on 7 July 2023 with participation from seven Philippine and two Latin American (LATAM) startups. Demo Day is the third phase in a three-part series of Dynamico’s Mentorship Program in which startups pitch to investors.
— Philippine Trade Commissioner Celynne Layug
Dynamico is a Filipino-American incubator and co-working space in San Francisco, has been steadfast in its purpose and advocacy to open up its network to Filipino startups, giving them an opportunity to access opportunities and resources of the Silicon Valley Startup ecosystem.
Dynamico in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)/Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Silicon Valley and the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco have been organizing series of pitch nights with startups identified by Philippine incubators and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) since 2022. Startups are then selected and invited to the mentorship program, which is a 2-month one-on-one session with mentors, to help startups shape their pitch, refine their business model, and product-market fit, with the end goal of preparing the startup to pitch to investors.
"We are extremely proud of Dynamico Space for the success of its 1st demo day," said Trade Commissioner Celynne Layug. "This event not only showcases the immense talent and ingenuity of our entrepreneurs in finding solutions to existing needs and gaps in the Philippines but also highlights the crucial role that Dynamico plays in connecting these startups with venture capitalists and investors from Silicon Valley. We believe that this platform will help catalyze growth and innovation in the Philippines as well as has the potential for Philippine startups to scale to other markets."
Startups from the Philippines and Latin America featured during the Demo Day:
• Steer is the world’s most flexible construction management software powered by a proprietary no-code engine for developer-owners, project management consultants, and contractors.
• Jiph is a cross-border remittance platform to the Philippines that cuts the line with instant transfers through a mobile device.
• Mata Technologies, Inc. is a provider of virtual tours for real estate in the Philippines. It is also a virtual reality map provider of tourist destinations in the country with an AI supported itinerary builder.
• Unisol is a tech-driven startup with innovations to disrupt the uniform industry by providing a hassle-free user experience platform that will allow print shops and partners to accept uniform orders.
• Plantsville Health is a social enterprise aims at reviving the Philippine cinnamon industry by planting the trees for conservation, livelihood, health, and climate change mitigation.
• Cerebro provides ready-made digital lessons and quizzes for Philippine schools, reducing digital worksheets - to help teachers teach best.
• Olivia is an application that transforms receipts and invoices into reports and digital assets in seconds with high accuracy. It is scalable and it facilitates easy, secure data storage and retrieval.
• MindAid is a mental health technology cluster and crowdfunding platform designed to democratize access to community-based technologies and services.
• EoloPharma is a leading drug development and discovery platform focused on developing novel molecules to address non-communicable disorders such as cardiometabolic, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune disorders.
"We firmly believe in the potential of Filipino startups to create impactful solutions that can address local and global challenges," said Dynamico CEO JR Calanoc. "Through our platform, we aim to amplify their voices, help them gain visibility, and provide the necessary support and mentorship to scale their businesses. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to witness the growth and success of the startups that have participated in our 1st demo day."
Dynamico Space provides a nurturing environment by fostering an inclusive and supportive ecosystem for Filipino entrepreneurs, encouraging diversity, collaboration, and innovation. By By leveraging the expertise and networks of the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem, Dynamico Space is enabling these startups to thrive and make a significant impact on both the local and global stage.
For more information about Dynamico Space and its initiatives, please visit www.dynamico.space
Link to the recording of Demo Day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkS-UMKYSUI
May Nina Celynne Layug
Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Silicon Valley
+1 415-773-2336
siliconvalley@dti.gov.ph
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Demo Day Recording