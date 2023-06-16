The Philippines' Creative Industry Shines: Voltes V Remake Showcases Animation Capabilities
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippines' creative industry has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, evidenced by the significant increase in its value and employment opportunities. As the sector contributes substantially to the country's GDP, it holds immense potential for attracting investments and fostering competitiveness. One recent example that highlights the Philippines' capabilities in animation is GMA Network's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the iconic Japanese anime series, "Voltes V: Legacy." This groundbreaking series has captivated audiences, eliciting nostalgia and garnering widespread acclaim. Let's explore the success of this remake and delve into the creative talent behind it, while also shedding light on the thriving creative economy in the Philippines.
Thriving Creative Economy:
The creative economy in the Philippines has experienced impressive growth, with its value increasing by 12 percent from the previous year. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the creative economy amounted to P1.60 trillion in 2022, contributing 7.3 percent to the country's GDP. Furthermore, employment in the creative industries grew by 10.5 percent, with 6.98 million Filipinos finding opportunities in this sector. This thriving creative economy plays a crucial role in attracting investments, promoting competitive advantage, and driving economic performance.
The Phenomenal Success of "Voltes V: Legacy":
"Voltes V: Legacy" has emerged as a monumental success, captivating the entire nation and evoking a sense of nostalgia. The series features a stellar cast, with five sought-after artists from Sparkle, GMA Network's talent management arm, portraying the beloved characters. The world premiere of "Voltes V: Legacy" achieved remarkable TV ratings, with consistently high numbers throughout its pilot week. The response from viewers highlights the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the show.
World-Class Visual Effects and Nostalgic Homage:
One of the standout elements of "Voltes V: Legacy" is its world-class visual effects handled by the local animators from GMA's Post Video Graphics and Audio Team and Riot Inc., which have been widely lauded by viewers. The program's visual effects, including the groundbreaking "volt-in sequence," showcase the exceptional capabilities of the Philippines' creative industry in animation. Additionally, the opening billboard of the series pays homage to the iconic Japanese anime, "Voltes V," further fueling the nostalgia of fans.
A Talented Creative Team and Production Partnerships:
The success of "Voltes V: Legacy" is a testament to the expertise and creativity of the talented individuals involved in its production. The series is a collaborative effort between GMA Network, Toei Company, Ltd., and Telesuccess Productions Inc. Acclaimed local animators from GMA's Post Video Graphics and Audio team and Riot Inc. expertly handled the heavy CGI and other visual effects of the show. Behind the scenes, the series is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group, led by Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, and helmed by esteemed director Mark Reyes.
The partnership with Toei Company and the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) of the Philippines showcase the Philippines’ commitment to protecting IP, which is a critical element as the Philippines continue to strengthen its. Position as a global partner for creative services and original IP production.
The creative team responsible for this world-class adaptation includes Creative Director Aloy Adlawan, Content Development Consultant Ricky Lee, Senior Creative Consultant RJ Nuevas, Creative Consultant Denoy Navarro-Punio, Head Writer Suzette Doctolero, and Writers/Brainstormers Liberty Trinidad-Villaroman, Jake Somera, and Loi Argel Nova. Their combined talent and expertise have contributed to the success of "Voltes V: Legacy."
Philippines bringing beloved stories to life:
The Philippines' creative industry continues to thrive, and the remake of "Voltes V" exemplifies the country's capabilities in animation and storytelling. With its remarkable growth and significant contribution to the GDP, the creative economy in the Philippines has become a key driver of economic performance. The success of "Voltes V: Legacy" not only showcases the talents of Filipino artists and animators but also highlights the country's ability to bring beloved stories to life in a fresh and captivating way. As the creative industry in the Philippines continues to evolve and gain recognition, it is poised to make a significant impact on the global creative landscape.
For viewers abroad, GMA Network also offers the opportunity to experience the excitement and nostalgia of “Voltes V: Legacy” via GMA Pinoy TV.
For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.
May Nina Celynne Layug
Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Silicon Valley
+1 4157732336
siliconvalley@dti.gov.ph
Voltes V: Legacy: Before and After VFX