DTI celebrates the best of Philippines’ craftsmanship and entrepreneurship at Merkado Kultura in San Francisco
The success of Merkado Kultura's second pop-up event in San Francisco demonstrates the growing interest and appreciation for Philippine craftsmanship and products”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Trade and Industry through the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Silicon Valley and in partnership with the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, proudly showcased the best of Philippines’ craftsmanship at the Merkado Kultura — a curated makers market at the Philippine Center in San Francisco last 5-7 May 2023.
Merkado Kultura aims to highlight and amplify the amazing skills, artistry, and talents of Filipino makers by connecting them with audiences beyond Filipino communities.
Philippine Trade & Investment Center – Silicon Valley Trade Commissioner, Celynne Layug remarked, “The success of Merkado Kultura's second pop-up event in San Francisco demonstrates the growing interest and appreciation for Philippine craftsmanship and products.”
“The Merkado Kultura platform has also built a community of Filipino and Filipino American entrepreneurs that foster collaboration, uplifting each other by sharing their experiences, networks, and market base – the Filipinos’ ‘Bayanihan’ spirit,” she added.
From home decor and lifestyle brands to clothing and accessories as well as Philippine-inspired food brands, attendees were able to discover and purchase unique, handcrafted, and sustainably made pieces that celebrate all things Philippines- its culture, traditions, food, and products.
The event featured Angkan, Anthill, Bago.LA, Barong Barkada, Chunky Butt Ice Cream, Filiflavors, Gaenz, House of Hara, Hulma, Kokak Chocolates, Kubo California, La Kalidad, Lacson Ravello, Lu France Interiors, Mackbox Desserts, Malingkat Weaves, Narra, Narra Studio, Oodaalolly, Pampasaya, Pili & Blu, Sarap Now, Sewn Sandals, Studio Zedsie, Style Ana, and Ube Galore Breads & More.
With the support of partners and vendors, Merkado Kultura hopes to continue promoting and showcasing the best of Philippine craftsmanship to a wider audience.
Get to know the brands more by visiting www.merkadokultura.com and following @merkadokultura on Instagram.
