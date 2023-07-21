VT Route 108 & Davis Road / Duffy Hill Rd Enosburg
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 108 at Davis Road in Enosburg is currently closed due to flooding. Duffy Hill Road, Enosburg is also closed to flooding.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully and do not drive through flooded roadways.
