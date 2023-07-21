Submit Release
Plans for a new Stratford High School

CANADA, July 21 - Work is well underway to break ground this summer for the new Stratford High School. 

Parents and community members are invited to an open house to view the plans for the new school, including the proposed floor plans, site plan and 3-D exterior and interior views of the building.

The open house will be on Tuesday, July 25 from 6-8pm at Stratford Elementary School.

Media contacts:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

Katherine Drake
Department of Education and Early Years
kmdrake@gov.pe.ca

