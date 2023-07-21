New construction project start date delayed on East Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – The roadwork on East Bismarck Expressway from East Main Avenue to Miriam Drive is now set to start July 31 or later. Outside lanes for north and southbound traffic will be closed for the first phase of the project.



This project will include grinding, repairs to concrete pavement, curbs and gutters, and improvements to ADA ramps.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

