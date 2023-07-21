Submit Release
Mega Millions Jackpot Up to Estimated $720 Million

Mississippi players win big in multiple drawings

JACKSON, MISS. – Ahead of tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is up to an estimated $720 million with an estimated cash value of $369.6 million. Tonight’s drawing will be the 27th draw in this jackpot run.  This comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in the Tuesday, July 18, drawing. The numbers drawn were 19-22-31-37-54 with a Mega Ball of 18 and Megaplier of 4. The last Mega Millions jackpot was hit April 18 in New York for $20 million.

One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday, July 18, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, resulting in a win of $104,623.83. The player purchased their winning ticket from Dandy Dan’s #526 on 2800 Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg. The numbers drawn were 7-13-23-27-33. The jackpot for the Saturday, July 22, drawing is an estimated $55,000.

In Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, four Mississippi players matched 4 out of 5 white balls plus the Powerball yielding wins of $50,000 each. Because three players spent the extra $1 for the Power Play option, their wins doubled to $100,000 each due to the Power Play number being 2.

One ticket was purchased from Midway Food Mart on Forts Lake Road in Moss Point. The second winning ticket was purchased from Pine Springs on State Boulevard Ext in Meridian. The third winning ticket was purchased from North Hill Texaco on North Hill Street in Meridian. The fourth winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart on McCullough Boulevard in Belden. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

