Update No. 1: Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule: July 17-23
Northern Watch for the night of Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 will be covered by Lt. Cory Lozier. Capt. Debra Munson will take over starting Saturday morning. In addition, Lt. Robert McKenna will keep Southern Watch through the weekend. This release has been updated below to reflect these changes.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: July 17-23.
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Through Thursday, July 20
Lt. Tara Thomas
Night of Friday-Saturday, July 21-22
Lt. Cory Lozier
Beginning Saturday morning, July 22
Capt. Debra Munson
Watch Commander – South
Until 3 p.m. Friday, July 21
Capt. Barbara Kessler
Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July 21
Lt. Robert McKenna
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Berlin: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations