Update No. 1: Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule: July 17-23

 

Northern Watch for the night of Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 will be covered by Lt. Cory Lozier. Capt. Debra Munson will take over starting Saturday morning. In addition, Lt. Robert McKenna will keep Southern Watch through the weekend. This release has been updated below to reflect these changes.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: July 17-23.

 

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

 

Watch Commander – North

Through Thursday, July 20

Lt. Tara Thomas

tara.l.thomas@vermont.gov

 

Night of Friday-Saturday, July 21-22

Lt. Cory Lozier

cory.lozier@vermont.gov

 

Beginning Saturday morning, July 22

Capt. Debra Munson

debra.munson@vermont.gov

 

 

Watch Commander – South

Until 3 p.m. Friday, July 21

Capt. Barbara Kessler

barbara.kessler@vermont.gov

 

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July 21

Lt. Robert McKenna

robert.mckenna@vermont.gov  

 

 

 

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

 

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

 

Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

 

 

 

 

 

