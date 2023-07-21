Update No. 1: Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule: July 17-23

Northern Watch for the night of Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 will be covered by Lt. Cory Lozier. Capt. Debra Munson will take over starting Saturday morning. In addition, Lt. Robert McKenna will keep Southern Watch through the weekend. This release has been updated below to reflect these changes.

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: July 17-23. Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North Through Thursday, July 20 Lt. Tara Thomas tara.l.thomas@vermont.gov Night of Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 Lt. Cory Lozier cory.lozier@vermont.gov Beginning Saturday morning, July 22 Capt. Debra Munson debra.munson@vermont.gov Watch Commander – South Until 3 p.m. Friday, July 21 Capt. Barbara Kessler barbara.kessler@vermont.gov Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July 21 Lt. Robert McKenna robert.mckenna@vermont.gov Watch Commander – Troop A (north) Williston: 802-878-7111 St. Albans: 802-524-5993 Berlin: 802-229-9191 St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111 Derby: 802-334-8881 Watch Commander – Troop B (south) Westminster: 802-722-4600 Royalton: 802-234-9933 Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 Rutland: 802-773-9101 New Haven: 802-388-4919 Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations