CCAC unveiled a case where customs officers of a checkpoint allegedly fabricated attendance records together for remuneration fraud

MACAU, July 21 - The CCAC has detected a case where the chief of the customs station at a checkpoint allegedly colluded with his subordinates to fabricate attendance records in order to defraud the Government over supplementary remuneration amounting to over MOP130,000.

In 2022, the CCAC received a report alleging that the chief of the customs station at a checkpoint copied his attendance card secretly and instructed his co-workers to punch in and out on his behalf. After receiving the report, the CCAC commenced an investigation. Following the investigation and evidence search, it was found that the chief of the customs station involved and a few customs officers of the office of the station had copies of work passes made secretly and colluded with each other. The one who arrived at the customs station the earliest punched in on behalf of those who had not yet arrived by using the copies. They also used the copies to punch out on behalf of those who had already left the station in order to create false attendance records in the electronic attendance system of the Macao Customs Service showing that they arrived at work and left on time. Afterwards, the said individuals, who took advantages of having the competences as the persons responsible for making the shift schedules, the inspectors and the reviewing officials, even produced and submitted to relevant departments the attendance registration information which contained their false attendance records in order to harbour the irregular acts of relevant individuals who arrived late or left early for work, which resulted in affecting the Macao Customs Service to calculate their salaries. During the period when the offences were allegedly committed, they successfully defrauded the Government over supplementary remuneration amounting to over MOP130,000.

The case involved a customs superintendent, a customs inspector, a customs sub-inspector, a customs principal officer and three customs officers. Among them, one was found by the Macao Customs Service on its own initiative upon the investigation of the CCAC. The seven said individuals allegedly committed the offences of forgery committed by public servant, computer forgery and fraud involving a high value. The said case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for handling. The CCAC reminds all public servants that they should know and abide by the law. Moreover, the chiefs should even take the lead by being strict to their own disciplines in order to serve as role models.