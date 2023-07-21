Nobel laureate Shuji Nakamura to give talk at UM

MACAU, July 21 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold an honoris causa Lecture on Wednesday 2 August. Prof Shuji Nakamura, who received a Doctor of Science honoris causa degree from UM in 2020 and the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics, will be the keynote speaker. He will give a talk titled ‘Background Story and Development of High Efficiency Blue InGaN LEDs and Laser Diodes’. All are welcome.

Prof Nakamura is an outstanding expert in electronics and photonic materials and is one of the pioneers in the conversion of electrical energy into light energy. He developed the first III-nitride-based blue/green LEDs and III-nitride-based violet laser diodes, which led lighting technology into a new era. He is widely recognised in industry and academia for his great inventions that have enabled people around the world to enjoy more affordable electric lighting applications.

Prof Nakamura joined the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1999. He is currently the Research Director of Solid State Lighting and Energy Electronics Center and the Cree Professor in Solid State Lighting and Display. His research interests include MOCVD growth and device fabrication of III-Nitride based light-emitters. He has received many awards, including the 2006 Millennium Technology Prize for his invention of revolutionary new energy-saving light sources and the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics for the invention of high efficiency blue LEDs. To date, Prof Nakamura holds more than 200 patents in the United States and over 300 patents in Japan. He has also published more than 550 papers in related fields, earning him a high reputation in academia and research.

During the lecture, Prof Nakamura will talk about his experiences, challenges, and solutions in inventing high efficiency blue LEDs and laser diodes, as well as his perspectives on their future applications.

The lecture will begin at 11:00am in the Multi-function Hall, UM Guest House (N1-G014), and will be conducted in English. For those who would like to attend the lecture, please make a registration at https://isw.um.edu.mo/evm/register/HDL20230802. For enquiries, please call 8822 9200 or email to hdlecture@um.edu.mo.