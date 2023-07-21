Macao Polytechnic University Opens Registration for IELTS Test in the Second Half of 2023

MACAU, July 21 - The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world's leading international English proficiency certification exam, recognized by over 11,000 institutions in more than 140 countries worldwide. With over 3 million test-takers each year, IELTS serves as a language requirement standard for education, immigration, and employment within English-speaking countries and regions. In recent years, IELTS has introduced a computer-based testing mode. The Bell Centre of English of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) will conduct these IELTS tests starting from 20 July 2023, welcoming applicants from diverse backgrounds to register. In line with the policies of the Macao government, MPU continues to expand its national and international-level examination and certification services and offers various continuing education courses. This initiative aims to establish Macao as a prominent examination and certification hub, contributing to the region’s moderate diversification and economic growth.

The MPU-Bell Centre of English is the first venue in Macao to host the IELTS test (Paper-Based Mode). Providing high-quality examination facilities and services, the Centre is an esteemed Gold Partner of the British Council to administer the IELTS test and is the sole testing point in Macao to earn such a prestigious honor. The Centre now opens for registrations of IELTS exams in the second half of the year 2023, offering both computer-based and paper-based testing modes. There will be a total of 59 exam sessions from July to December 2023 and from January to February 2024. Interested applicants can register online through the British Council (Hong Kong) website: ieltsregistration.britishcouncil.org and select "Bell Centre - Macao Polytechnic University" as the test center for registration. In addition, local candidates from Macao can also apply for examination subsidies under the "Continuing Education Development Plan" from the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

MPU-Bell offers English training and international English examinations for interested parties in Macao, the Greater Bay Area and also Mainland China, providing them with various forms of assistance to enhance their English proficiency. In addition to the publicly open examination dates mentioned above, MPU-Bell can also arrange exclusive sessions tailored for schools, corporations, or organizations upon request. For further information, please call 85993163 or email mpubell@mpu.edu.mo.