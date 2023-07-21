Fire Relief Association Working Group - August 16, 2023, from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group (Working Group) was established in 2004. The Working Group was created to bring together the various relief association stakeholder groups to identify and discuss current and pressing issues, facilitate communication, and develop an effective process for vetting proposed legislative changes with a statewide perspective. A core tenet from the beginning has been that proposed legislation must receive unanimous approval from the members in order to move forward.

Working Group members include both Metro Area and Greater Minnesota relief association trustees representing each plan type and the fire service organizations, as well as municipal representatives. Relief association members, accountants, investment brokers, pension plan consultants, and the public also attend and often share suggestions and experiences. Working Group meeting minutes, meeting materials, and bills dating back to 2004 can be found below.

2023 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group Meetings. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is pleased to offer live and recorded Working Group meetings. Click on the link(s) below to access the 2023 Working Group meetings:

2022 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group Meetings. Click on the link(s) below to access the 2022 Working Group meetings:

2021 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group Meetings. Click on the link(s) below to access recordings of the 2021 Working Group meetings: