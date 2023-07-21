How Schools Can Decrease Their Google Ad Spend
Truth Tree's Trevor Waddington discusses the essential strategies to decrease Google Ad spend.UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A prospect has embarked on a journey to explore an esteemed educational institution after stumbling upon a captivating search ad that led to the school's captivating landing page.
The critical question arises - what is the cost incurred for each click?
The answer is the revered cost-per-click (CPC), and the latest data from industry experts at Wordstream reveals an average CPC of $3.94.
With such substantial figures, prudent management is crucial to avoid overspending and ensure optimal results.
Today, we show the key factors influencing CPC, and how schools can seize the opportunity through digital marketing to reach more prospective families that align perfectly with their ethos.
Key Factors Influencing CPC:
Competition: The intensity of competition among schools in the targeted area bidding for the same search terms, such as "private school near me" or "boarding school in the USA," alongside their maximum bids, has a substantial impact on CPC.
Ad and Landing Page Relevance: The connection between the ad's content and the landing page is vital. The disparity between the ad and the landing page, such as misaligned messaging like promoting preschool but linking to an early childhood center, can hamper CPC.
Bid Strategy: Schools aiming for top-of-page 1 placement may incur higher costs compared to those targeting ads on the first few pages.
Effective Strategies to Lower CPC
To optimize CPC and make the most of marketing budgets, schools can employ the following tactics:
1. Long-Tail Keywords: Utilizing long-tail keywords can significantly reduce competition and improve ad visibility. Creating unique long-tail phrases related explicitly to the school's programs and curriculum enables better targeting and lowers CPC.
2. Landing Page Optimization: An appealing and relevant landing page is paramount. Ensuring that the landing page aligns with the ad content and provides an excellent user experience boosts the quality score and mitigates high CPC.
3. Embracing Microsoft Advertising: Leveraging Microsoft Ads (Bing Ads) presents a cost-effective alternative to Google Ads. With a reduced average CPC of $1.54 compared to Google's $2.69. But with only a 3% market share in the US, that’s only slightly higher outside the US; why bother? If a school's target demographic matches the target audiences found on Bing, it is worthy to advertise on.
Understanding and managing the key factors that impact a school’s digital marketing cost-per-click will provide flexibility and more room to experiment with creative ad copy. Being able to curate ads that stand out will inevitably impact their enrollment marketing strategy to attract and enroll more best-fit families.
