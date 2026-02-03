Seven Hills School Earns Gold National Award for Digital Advertising Excellence

Seven Hills School received national recognition for digital marketing efforts that support how families discover and learn about the school.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Hills School, a boys-only middle school in Richmond, Virginia, has earned a Gold Award for digital advertising within the education sector from the 13th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards.The award recognizes digital marketing work developed in partnership with Truth Tree, a digital marketing agency for schools, and highlights efforts focused on supporting how families discover, evaluate, and engage with the school during the middle school decision-making years.About Seven Hills SchoolSeven Hills School is a boys-only middle school in Richmond, Virginia, committed to fostering academic excellence, character development, and meaningful family engagement during the middle school years. Learn more at https://www.7hillsschool.org/ About Truth TreeTruth Tree is a digital marketing agency specializing in digital marketing for schools, partnering with independent, private, and international schools to help them increase visibility and connect with right-fit families online. Truth Tree supports schools through strategic digital advertising, including search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), and paid search through search engine and social media marketing—designed to align with how families research, compare, and choose schools across both traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences. Learn more at https://www.truthtree.com/

