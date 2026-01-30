Davidson Day School Earns Gold and Silver National Awards for Digital Advertising Success

Davidson Day School received national recognition for digital marketing efforts that support how families discover and learn about the school.

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davidson Day School has earned national recognition for excellence in school digital marketing, receiving Gold MarCom Awards in the Online Advertising / SEM Campaign and Social Media Marketing Campaign categories, along with a Silver Award for digital advertising within the education sector from the 13th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards.The awards recognize the school’s successful transition from traditional print marketing to a comprehensive digital advertising strategy developed in partnership with Truth Tree, a digital marketing agency for schools. The recognized campaigns focused on increasing visibility and helping families clearly understand the school’s academic program and community values while researching school options online.About Davidson Day SchoolDavidson Day School is a college preparatory school serving students from preschool through grade 12, emphasizing academic excellence, small class sizes, strong teacher-student relationships, and character development. Learn more at https://www.davidsonday.org/ About Truth TreeTruth Tree is a digital marketing agency specializing in digital marketing for schools, partnering with independent, private, and international schools to help them increase visibility and connect with right-fit families online. Truth Tree supports schools through strategic digital advertising, including search engine optimization (SEO), paid search, and social media marketing—designed to align with how families research, compare, and choose schools across both traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences. Learn more https://www.truthtree.com/

