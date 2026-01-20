International School of Arizona Earns Platinum and Bronze National Awards for Digital Marketing Excellence

International School of Arizona received national recognition for its digital marketing efforts supporting how families discover and learn about the school.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International School of Arizona has earned national recognition for excellence in school digital marketing, receiving Platinum MarCom Awards in the Online Advertising / SEM Campaign and Social Media Marketing Campaign categories, along with a Bronze Award for digital advertising within the education sector from the 13th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards.The awards recognize digital advertising campaigns developed in partnership with Truth Tree, a digital marketing agency for schools, and highlight the school’s strategic use of search engine marketing and social media advertising to increase visibility among families exploring international education options.The MarCom Awards honor outstanding achievement in marketing and communications across industries worldwide, while the Education Digital Marketing Awards recognize excellence in digital marketing within the education sector.About International School of ArizonaInternational School of Arizona provides a globally focused education that prepares students to think critically, communicate across cultures, and thrive in an interconnected world. The school serves students from ages 3 through 8th grade and emphasizes multilingual learning, international-mindedness, and a strong sense of community. Learn more at https://www.isaz.org/ About Truth TreeTruth Tree is a digital marketing agency specializing in digital marketing for schools, partnering with independent, private, and international schools to help them increase visibility and connect with right-fit families online. Truth Tree supports schools through strategic digital advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), search engine marketing, and social media marketing, designed to align with how families research, compare, and choose schools across both traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences. Learn more at https://www.truthtree.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.