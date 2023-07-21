D L DAVIES: THE MAYAN EMPIRE'S ULTIMATE HERO
A captivating and action-packed tale that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seat!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a thrilling ride! Everyone will experience a heart-pounding voyage into the unique and perilous world of 15th-century South America with "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests."
Meet Cuauhtémoc, a young birdman with grit and determination who advances to become the Mayan Empire's fourth prince. With the emperor's blessing, he embarks on an expedition to combat savage pirates, dominate the seas, and put a stop to the corrupt and barbaric practice of human sacrifice by the sun priests.
With non-stop action, heart-pounding suspense, and unforgettable characters, "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests" is a must-read for anyone who loves a thrilling adventure tale that will leave individuals breathless and begging for more.
D L Davies is a writer who was made to live on the edge of things! He was raised in several US states, from beautiful Montana to warm Florida. He spent six years in the army before following his wanderlust to Germany in the 1970s. He had jobs as a welder and an auto mechanic, but he never lost his passion for creating narratives and envisioning himself in other places and times.
Get ready for an epic journey through a world of danger, intrigue, and passion! Grab a copy of "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests" on Amazon now!
Know more about author D L Davies by visiting his website: https://dldaviescuauhtemoc.com/
