Sleep in Heavenly Peace Family Reunion to Bring Unprecedented Unity and Inspiration to Charlotte, NC in October 2023
We can't wait to witness the positive impact this gathering will have on our mission to ensure every child has a bed to sleep in.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 10-Year Anniversary Family Reunion event taking place in Charlotte, NC, on October 6th and 7th, 2023. This gathering promises to be an extraordinary celebration of community, compassion, and commitment to providing comfort and dignity to those in need.
The Sleep in Heavenly Peace 10-Year Anniversary Family Reunion is an exclusive event open to all volunteers, staff, core chapter team members, and supporters of the organization, aged 18 and older. SHP's mission is to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!, and this reunion aims to rekindle the spirit of unity that drives their inspiring work across the nation.
Event Highlights:
Eight Empowering Breakout Sessions: Participants will have the opportunity to attend a diverse range of breakout sessions, each dedicated to empowering attendees with essential skills and knowledge to further SHP's mission. These sessions will explore topics such as community engagement, fundraising strategies, and volunteer leadership, among others.
Keynote Speaker: The Family Reunion is honored to host the esteemed Leigh Anne Tuohy as the keynote speaker. Renowned for her inspiring work in adoption, philanthropy, and community engagement, Leigh Anne will share her wisdom and experiences, offering a powerful and motivational address.
Communal Celebration: The reunion will be a heartwarming occasion where like-minded individuals come together to share their passion for SHP's mission. Participants will have ample opportunities to network, build connections, and forge new friendships that will further strengthen their collective impact.
With excitement building, SHP invites all participants to visit their official website, https://shpbeds.org/family-reunion/, to learn more about the event, registration details, and additional program information.
"We are thrilled to bring together the incredible minds and hearts of our volunteers, staff, and core team members at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Family Reunion," said Jordan Allen, Executive Director of SHP. "This reunion embodies the spirit of community and compassion that drives our organization, and we can't wait to witness the positive impact this gathering will have on our mission to ensure every child has a bed to sleep in."
About Sleep in Heavenly Peace:
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing safe, comfortable beds to children in need. With a mission to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!, SHP has built an extensive network of volunteers and donors committed to improving the lives of children and families across the country. To date, SHP has delivered 163,000 beds in over 300 communities and continues to expand its reach with the support of dedicated individuals and partners.
