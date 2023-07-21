D L DAVIES: ANCIENT WONDERS
Experience the legend of Cuauhtémoc in this action-packed adventure of courage and strength in Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle by D L DaviesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle" is a thrilling adventure set in the heart of South America during the 15th century, just as the Europeans are beginning to seize the Mayan Empire. This epic tale follows the life of Cuauhtémoc, a boy marked at birth by a falling golden eagle feather, who possesses exceptional physical skills, a quick mind, and a flawless memory. As he grows older, he becomes an airborne courier, flying over the jungle in a hang glider, delivering messages from village to village and orders from the Mayan capital. But Cuauhtémoc is more than just a messenger—he's a leader, a teacher, and a warrior.
Join him on his incredible journey, where he battles pirate raiders and fights for the survival of his people. This is not just a story of what was, but a tale of what might have been, a world where one messianic individual can change the course of history. With vivid descriptions of jungle and village life, memorable characters, and natural-sounding dialogue, "Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle" is a must-read for anyone seeking a thrilling adventure in a land of ancient mystery and magic.
Author and storyteller D L Davies possesses a natural gift for crafting exciting narratives. He was born in Susanville, California, in April 1943 and moved around a lot as a child, living in several different places, including Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana.
"Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital book stores worldwide.
Know more better about D L Davies by visiting his website at https://dldaviescuauhtemoc.com/.
