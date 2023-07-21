D L DAVIES: MAYAN MYTHS AND MAGIC
Join D L Davies’ narrative about the Greatest Mayan, discovering the truth about his supernatural powers and his family history.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Set out on a heart-pounding journey to an alternate world and reality with "Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar," the third spellbinding installment in D L Davies' captivating fantasy series set in 15th century South America. Enter a world filled with magic, mystery, and danger, where Cuauhtémoc, now the Greatest Mayan, reigns with wisdom and love.
Follow him on an exciting adventure as he learns more about his supernatural abilities and uncovers mysteries from his past that will alter his future forever. But be warned for Davies' alternate retelling of history comes with a magical twist.
BlueInk Review says, “Davies manages to convey what took place in previous episodes without seeming redundant, and Jaguar is much more tightly constructed than the first two stories. But it is really the minor characters that make this third book enjoyable. A displaced Spaniard, a British admiral, Cuauhtémoc's youngest adopted brother, pirates and other nefarious villains provide the excitement and swashbuckling adventure one expects from historical fantasy.”
D L Davies is a writer whose life has been just as exciting as the tales he writes! From roaming the mountains of Montana to serving in the army and traveling to Germany, Davies has always sought adventure. Despite working as a welder and auto mechanic, his true passion lies in crafting fantastical tales that transport readers to other worlds. He is an unmatched risk-taker, dreamer, and storyteller. Visit his website at https://dldaviescuauhtemoc.com/ to learn more about this risk-taking author.
Grab a copy of "Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar" on Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover, and Paperback. Also available on other digital book stores around the globe!
