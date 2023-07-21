Government Increases Seniors Income Plan Benefit

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing an additional $3 million in the Seniors Income Plan (SIP) this year, helping approximately 14,500 seniors with low income enjoy a better quality of life.

"I am proud to announce our government's continued commitment to making life more affordable for seniors," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This increase to the Seniors Income Plan represents an investment to support positive outcomes for Saskatchewan people."

On July 1, 2023, the maximum monthly benefit increased $30 per month from $330 to $360 for single seniors, and from $295 to $325 per month each for married partners for a total of $650 per month.

SIP provides seniors with financial assistance to help meet their basic needs, in addition to income they receive through the Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement. Eligible seniors automatically receive this benefit based on the filing of their most recent income tax return.

This fulfills the Government of Saskatchewan's three-year commitment to increase SIP benefits. This is also the eighth increase since 2008, when maximum benefits for single seniors were $90 per month.

For more information about SIP, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/seniors-services/financial-help-for-seniors.

