On Behalf of the N.C. Tomato Growers Association: North Carolina Tomato Growers Association plans referendum

SENT ON BEHALF OF THE N.C. TOMATO GROWERS ASSOCIATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2023

CONTACT:

Ellen Moss, Executive Secretary
828-685-3989

North Carolina Tomato Growers Association plans referendum

RALEIGH – The N.C. Tomato Growers Association will conduct an August referendum on continuing the $20 per acre assessment on harvested commercial tomatoes.Funds generated by the assessment would support research, education and programs to promote Tar Heel tomatoes.

The proposed assessment term is six years, beginning with the 2023 crop.All North Carolina farmers engaged in the production of tomatoes on a commercial basis, including owners of farms where tomatoes are produced, tenants and sharecroppers, are eligible to vote.

Ballots will be mailed to growers on August 21, 2023.Those who have not received ballots by August 29, 2023 will have 10 days to apply for an official ballot from the association by contacting Ellen Moss, Executive Secretary, N.C. Tomato Growers Association, 2491 St. Paul’s Road, Hendersonville, NC28792, (828) 685-3989, Ellen_moss@yahoo.com.

Growers should indicate their preference about the referendum and return their ballot by mail.All ballots should be postmarked by 5 p.m. on September 26, 2023 and mailed to: Ellen Moss, Executive Secretary, N.C. Tomato Growers Association, 2491 St. Paul’s Road, Hendersonville, NC28792.

If approved, NCDA&CS will continue to collect the assessment funds and turn them over to the N.C. Tomato Growers Association, whose board of directors would then administer the funds.

The proposed assessment referendum must pass by a two-thirds majority. The August referendum is effective statewide.

﻿-30-

 

 

