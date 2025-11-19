Turkey operation in Wayne County tests positive for High Path Avian Influenza

A turkey breeding operation in Wayne County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was first identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh.



This is the first case of high path avian influenza in commercial poultry in North Carolina since January 2025. Prior to this case, North Carolina had 14 commercial flocks and 12 backyard flocks impacted by avian influenza. The latest case in Wayne County impacts 9,500 turkeys.



“In recent months, cases of HPAI have increased across the country,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “With HPAI in the wild bird population and in migratory flyways, commercial operators and backyard flock owners have remained on heightened watch for any signs of the virus in their flocks. Under HPAI protocols, we will be actively testing other flocks within the 10- kilometer zone in collaboration with our federal and industry partners.”



This strain of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry. The virus is also not considered a food safety threat, and infected birds do not enter the food supply. “This case of HPAI should not impact the availability of turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Martin.



Commercial operations and backyard flock owners should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.



More information on HPAI in general and an online listing of all N.C. cases since 2022 is at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/veterinary/AvianInfluenza.

