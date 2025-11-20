N.C. Potato Association announces grower vote on renewal of assessment program supporting research and promotion

ELIZABETH CITY – The N.C. Potato Association is calling on commercial Irish potato growers to participate in an important vote on the renewal of a statewide assessment program that funds research and promotional efforts for the industry. The referendum will determine whether growers wish to continue a coordinated effort with the goal to strengthen production, marketing and long-term competitiveness for N.C. potatoes.

“North Carolina potato growers have always shown a strong commitment to innovation and industry leadership,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This vote gives growers the chance to continue a program that has benefitted growers and helped them remain competitive.”

The assessment program supports research projects with North Carolina State University, advances best practices for crop protection and fertility, and expands promotional efforts that highlight the quality and reliability of N.C. potatoes. The funds help the industry answer emerging production challenges, evaluate new varieties and maintain strong visibility in regional markets.

Hunter Gibbs, president of the N.C. Potato Association formally requested support of this referendum period at the Nov. N.C. Board of Agriculture meeting, resulting in approval of support for the assessment program period of 2025-2031.

Potato growers in Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Hyde, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Tyrrell and Washington counties will receive ballots by mail to vote and approve a new six-year assessment program. Approval is required by two-thirds of those voting to continue the program through 2031. Growers, who are currently paying one cent per hundred-weight of potatoes sold, will be asked to continue that same assessment in the Nov. 24 referendum.

North Carolina remains one of the leading producers of chipping potatoes on the East Coast with growers supplying major processors and fresh markets throughout the region. Continued investment in research and promotion allows the industry to adapt quickly and stay competitive in a market that demands consistency and innovation.

Completed ballots should be mailed to the Northeast Marketing Center, P.O. Box 2066, Elizabeth City, NC 27906 no later than Dec. 12. For more information about the referendum or the work supported by the N.C. Potato Association, contact the association office at 984-303-7397 or visit www.ncpotatoes.org.

