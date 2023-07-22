Exploring the top five museums to visit during a cultural trip to Quito
The Museum of the City is a cultural space that presents a detailed sample of the history, architecture, art and customs of Quito
National Museum of Ecuador is one of the most important museums in the country, located in the historic center of Quito
The capital of the middle of the world houses a wide range of museums that allows you to delve into the history, culture and historical heritage of EcuadorQUITO, ECUADOR, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito is recognized for its rich history and cultural diversity that has been preserved through the creation of many museums ranging from pre-Columbian history to the present.
These museums offer a very enriching experience. They show the culture and history of Ecuador up close, and they also help to understand the importance and beauty of art, in a compendium of richness and cultural diversity. Find out the top five of the essential museums to visit during a trip to Quito.
National Museum of Ecuador
It is one of the most important museums in the country, located in the historic center of Quito. Opened in 1969, it has a collection of more than 50,000 pieces ranging from pre-Columbian times to the present. In addition, it has a room dedicated to Ecuadorian contemporary art and a room for temporary exhibitions dedicated to local and international artists.
In turn, it has an educational department that develops programs to bring heritage closer to all audiences, with a team of cultural mediators who advise visitors and adapt the museum to the little ones so that they also understand the history of Ecuador. The building that houses it, the House of Ecuadorian Culture, is an architectural jewel of neoclassical style, built in the 19th century.
Museum of the City
It is a cultural space that presents a detailed sample of the history, architecture, art and customs of Quito. The museum's permanent collection on the sociohistorical processes and its geographical area of influence and cultural sphere includes archaeological objects from pre-Hispanic cultures, colonial and republican paintings, old photographs and everyday objects that illustrate the daily life of Quito people from aboriginal times to the 20th century.
In addition, the museum organizes temporary exhibitions of contemporary art, conferences, workshops, educational activities for children and adults, as well as two terraces and a viewpoint open to the public free of charge from which you can enjoy wonderful views of the city.
Wax Museum `Alberto Mena Caamaño´
The "Alberto Mena Caamaño" Wax Museum, located in a historic building from the 16th century, is a cultural institution dedicated to the preservation of the memory and historical heritage of Ecuador. It has a permanent collection that includes 307 oil paintings, 70 sculptures, furniture, historical documents and archaeological pieces donated mostly by the philanthropist and aristocrat Alberto Mena Caamaño. Its most important museographic proposal is 'From Quito to Ecuador' where the events that occurred in the territory of the Royal Court of Quito that led to the formation of the Republic of Ecuador are shown.
Museum of Pre-Columbian Art Casa del Alabado
The Casa del Alabado Museum of Pre-Columbian Art is one of the most outstanding in Latin America for its pre-Hispanic collection. It is located in an old colonial mansion in the historic center of Quito and has more than 5,000 pieces of pre-Columbian art from the cultures of the coast, mountains and jungle of Ecuador.
The collection includes pieces of ceramics, gold, silver, jade, textiles, and bone, among other materials, from the four regions of present-day Ecuador, dating between 7000 BC and 1530 AD. The building also has a room for temporary exhibitions and two rooms for educational activities. It is an essential stop both for lovers of history and archeology and for those interested in Ecuadorian culture.
Carmen Alto Museum
It is a project born at the initiative of the Carmelite community of the Monasterio del Carmen Antiguo de San José. It houses an important collection of religious and colonial art, with special relevance of paintings, sculptures, and liturgical objects. In addition, the museum also houses a collection of paintings from the Quito School, with works by renowned artists such as Miguel de Santiago, Bernardo de Legarda and Javier Gorostegui.
About Quito Tourism
Quito Turismo is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national and foreign visitors. The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern converge. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and the Amazon.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other