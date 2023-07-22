Exploring the top five museums to visit during a cultural trip to Quito

The Museum of the City is a cultural space that presents a detailed sample of the history, architecture, art and customs of Quito National Museum of Ecuador is one of the most important museums in the country, located in the historic center of Quito The Carmen Alto museum houses an important collection of religious and colonial art, with special relevance of paintings, sculptures, and liturgical objects

The capital of the middle of the world houses a wide range of museums that allows you to delve into the history, culture and historical heritage of Ecuador