American Charities Today, Inc. Announces Campaign Launch to Raise Awareness, Donations, Volunteers for U.S. Nonprofits
American Charities Today, Inc. (ACT) today announced launch of its new campaign to help increase awareness of, donations and volunteers to U.S. non-profits, according to the organization's managing director, Tony Tortorici.
ACT was founded in 2010 as a multi-media communications company in response to the growing need for a source of information on small as well as larger selected American charities that appeal to and service the needs of a broad range of Americans. Earlier this year, ACT launched its Facebook page at American Charities Today, Inc. - ACT and, more recently, its website ACTgive.org.
"There are over 1.5 million charities in the United States, and it can be difficult for potential donors and volunteers to know which ones exist let alone appeal to their interests," according to Tortorici. "Our website and Facebook page enable site visitors to nominate bonafide charities they wish to see featured on both. ACT's goal is to provide potential donors and volunteers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their charitable giving and other support. The website also accepts donations to American Charities Today, Inc. These donations help fund ACT's efforts to feature nominated 501(c)(3) organizations," he said.
The significance of America's nonprofit organizations is substantial. Industry sources indicate that the non-profit sector employs 10 percent of the U.S. workforce. Seventy percent of those employed are paid and 30 percent are volunteers. Nearly six percent of the United States gross national product comes from non-profits.. Although total U.S. nonprofit annual revenue is $2.62 trillion, significantly more is needed, say industry leaders. According to a report by the National Philanthropic Trust, 56 percent of the U.S. population donates to charities.
"Annual private philanthropy in the U.S. leads the world with 1.44% of its GDP going to charities, almost twice the percent of GDP donated by Canada which is in second place. Then comes South Korea, Singapore and Italy," he said. "Also, nonprofits need volunteers almost as much as they do money, so our appeal to Americans is to give their time and talents as well as treasure to the charities that interest them and are doing the most good."
Tortorici explained that ACT's featured charities come from a wide variety of nonprofit categories such as animals, arts and culture, education, environment, families, healthcare, veterans, and more.
"We encourage readers to email ACT at info@actgive.org or on the website with their suggestions for nonprofits to be featured in the daily Facebook posts of American Charities Today, Inc. - ACTgive, and the website at ACTgive.org" he said. "We also urge Facebook members to 'follow' us, 'like' our posts, and forward them to their friends, family and associates.
"Everything has a story. Tell it well and people will embrace it. That's what I see for non-profits large and small. ACT will tell their stores in compelling, entertaining, educational and inspirational ways to generate increased awareness, contributions, and volunteerism," Tortorici said. "Eventually, we'll be doing podcasts, videos and other social media to tell these stories. This is just the beginning."
"ACTgive.org and its partnering Facebook page will feature any nominated 501(c)(3) organization, large or small, as long as it is reputable, and non-religious, non-governmental, and apolitical in its core area of service," said Tortorici. "ACT is also open to accepting advertising and sponsorships from individuals, companies and other organizations and entities that wish to align themselves with various categories of charitable organizations. Donations made to ACT are appreciated and important to further the mission of American Charities Today, Inc. but are optional to the nomination process," he added.
