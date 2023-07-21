CreativeMornings Palm Beach Chapter Selects ‘Pride’ as Global Theme for August Discussion
Presented at Arts Warehouse Friday, August 4, 2023, Event Speaker is Maxx Fenning, Founder & President of PRISM
'Pride’ was a word that we chose because it definitely fell in line with the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ theme that is going on in Florida. It’s something we feel strongly about and aren’t going to shy away from.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- July 21, 2023 – Palm Beach, FL: CreativeMornings’ Palm Beach Chapter announced today that they have selected “Pride” as the topic of discussion for the organization’s global speaker series that will occur throughout the month of August. CreativeMornings is the world’s largest face-to-face creative community which hosts a free breakfast event series that supports, inspires, and connects the creative community in over 215 cities worldwide. CreativeMornings’ Palm Beach Chapter will host their ‘Pride’ presentation at the Arts Warehouse located at 313 NE 3rd Street, Delray Beach, Florida on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 8:00am-10:00am. The event’s speaker is Maxx Fenning, founder and President of PRISM, a youth-led nonprofit that works to expand access to LGBT-inclusive education and sexual health resources for young people in South Florida.
CreativeMornings Palm Beach discovered last year that their turn to pick the global theme was coming up after six years since forming their chapter. “The theme has to be a single word and it should be a reflection of who you are as both a city and as a team,” said Adam Ross, CreativeMornings Palm Beach’s host. “’Pride’ was a word that we chose specifically because it definitely fell in line with the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ theme that is going on in Florida. It’s something we feel strongly about and aren’t going to shy away from.”
“Part of our manifesto is inclusivity,” said Meghan McKenna, member of CreativeMornings’ Palm Beach Chapter. “And it feels like Florida is telling people that they aren’t welcome, which is the antithesis of what CreativeMornings and what our chapter believes in. We want everybody to be part of it. Everyone is welcome.”
In addition to his advocacy work, the event’s speaker, Maxx Fenning, is active on TikTok, where he discusses hard-hitting topics on gender and sexuality, sexual health, mental health, and LGBT History, all in an effort to prove that safe sex is sexy. “We're leaning into it,” said Ross, “Maxx Fenning is obviously a huge LBGTQ+ supporter, and as a team, we've all recognized that. And we don’t want to be political martyrs or go after any kind of politicians in that sense. But at the same time, we're not shying away from the fact that it is what it is, and we're proud of that.”
The August 4th event at the Arts Warehouse is free to the public, however, registration is required as there is a limited number of tickets available. To learn more, please visit: PalmBeachisCreative.com
The Palm Beach chapter of CreativeMornings is a diverse community of creatives throughout Palm Beach County, on a mission to celebrate the community’s creativity, grow our circles and inspire one another. Join us on the first Friday of every month for our free breakfast event series that supports, inspires, and connects the creative community in more than 215 cities across the world. Everyone is welcome. Learn more at https://creativemornings.com/cities/pb/.
