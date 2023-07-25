CastMetrics raises $120K to bring transparency to digital advertising and sponsorships
SaaS firm joins TinySeed accelerator to fuel its platform that measures ads on live streaming, videos and social media
CastMetrics represents a seismic shift in the ad industry, providing unprecedented transparency in an area traditionally shrouded in ambiguity.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CastMetrics, a marketing and analytics platform that measures sponsorships on websites, videos, social media, and more, announced today that it raised $120,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s network of SaaS entrepreneurs will accelerate CastMetics in its mission to help advertisers maximize their efforts by uncovering the actions people take after seeing ads and sponsored content.
“CastMetrics represents a seismic shift in the ad industry, providing unprecedented transparency in an area traditionally shrouded in ambiguity when it comes to the actual return on investment from digital sponsorships,” said Wyatt Mayham, co-founder of CastMetrics. “With CastMetrics, we're providing a solution that finally lifts this veil. By offering a more comprehensive understanding of the ROI — beyond just top-of-the-funnel metrics — we help companies strategically allocate their sponsorship budget based on hard data and real-world impact.”
As more consumers transition away from traditional broadcast content, ad spending on streaming platforms has soared and is expected to top $55.2 billion in 2023, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau. But despite that growth, advertisers are frequently left in the dark about how effective their sponsorships are for events, videos, social media, and other digital content.
CastMetrics changes that by tracking the actions people take after seeing an ad or sponsorship across all digital platforms, including online video, displays, social media, mobile ads, and e-commerce. It accomplishes this by following customers’ path-to-purchase across disparate and siloed digital platforms. CastMetrics also helps businesses measure site visits, track competitors and analyze keyword searches for their brand and related products.
“Accurately measuring advertisers’ return on investment has long been a challenge and is an industry-wide issue shrouded in ambiguity, which has significantly limited the strategic potential of these sponsorship investments,” said Doug Mill, co-founder of CastMetrics. “We're bringing much-needed transparency and precision to the realm of digital sponsorships. CastMetrics is designed to transform the way businesses perceive and invest in sponsorships. We're unveiling a new era where every sponsorship decision is rooted in data, fostering confidence and ensuring an excellent return on investment.”
CastMetrics was first launched in 2016 as a passion project under the name TwitchMetrics. After years of growing demand, the two rebranded the product in 2021 to CastMetrics to provide more data and functionality to help people working in the live-streaming industry measure sponsorships and brand activations with influencers.
By launching as a free product, Mayham and Mill were able to build CastMetrics’ credibility over the years as a place streamers can go for trusted data. The company now earns over 1 million page views per month, further fueling the growth of its product.
CastMetrics’ data have been cited in thousands of online publications such as the New York Times, IGN, and PC Gamer, and its platform is used by dozens of advertisers, including Universal Music Group.
“CastMetrics is providing advertisers much-needed clarity of how customers engage with their sponsorships, offering them valuable understanding of how and where to spend,” said Tracy Osborn, Principal and Program Director at TinySeed. “We’re excited to welcome CastMetrics to TinySeed and are eager to see how they transform digital advertising.”
About CastMetrics: CastMetrics is a marketing and analytics platform that measures the effectiveness of sponsorships on websites, videos, social media, and more. CastMetrics was founded by Wyatt Mayham and Doug Mill in 2021.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 100 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
