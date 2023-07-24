detamoov raises $200K to expand integration platform for the Human Resources industry
Years ago, payroll providers just offered payroll but now they offer so many more employee benefits and services — and that requires best-in-breed integrations. detamoov was created to fill that void.”CINNAMINSON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- detamoov, a no-code integration platform for the Payroll and Human Resources industry, announced today that it raised $200,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will help detamoov in its mission to eliminate tedious manual tasks and reduce costly errors in businesses’ HR and Payroll departments.
“Years ago, payroll providers just offered payroll but now they offer so many more employee benefits and services — and that requires best-in-breed integrations,” said Rick Hymanson, founder of detamoov. “detamoov was created to fill that void — especially for independent payroll processors who don’t have technical staff or expertise.”
Data exchange between many HR and Payroll systems is typically a manual, error-prone process that costs companies significant time and money. With detamoov’s no-code platform, non-technical users can easily configure data exchange between a wide variety of Payroll and HR systems, including QuickBooks, John Hancock, Toast, and more.
detamoov transmits data to third-party systems for services such as retirement, benefits, point of sale, workers' compensation insurance, and more. detamoov also enables its users to receive information from third-party tools so their clients’ data is automatically updated in their payroll systems.
“detamoov is bringing a simple solution to a complex problem. Today, HR and Payroll providers are forced to manually integrate with a huge number of systems, and detamoov eliminates this headache,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “I’m excited to welcome them into the TinySeed family.”
In one use case, a detamoov client in the Payroll industry was able to eliminate their need to use contractors in manually integrating retirement systems for one of their customers. That move saved the company $2,730 annually for a single customer. For independent Payroll providers serving dozens of employers, these savings become significant, Hymanson said.
“We're not here to create a massive data warehouse with all this anonymized employee data,” Hymanson said. “We're here to provide integration solutions that give independent Payroll providers’ customers a seamless experience for all their Payroll and HR needs.”
Hymanson created detamoov — pronounced “day-tuh move” — after a conversation with friends in the HR industry in which they described the challenges of integrating their internal systems with third-party platforms. Now, detamoov has more than 1,000 integrations and expects that to double in 2023.
About detamoov: Launched in 2021 by Rick Hymanson, detamoov is a no-code integration platform that helps the Payroll and Human Resources industry eliminate manual tasks, remove duplicate data entry and reduce costly errors.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 100 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
