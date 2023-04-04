Savio raises $160K to help SaaS teams with customer feedback, create effective product plans

Tech firm joins TinySeed accelerator to boost product management platform that allows SaaS teams to centralize customer feedback, create evidence-based roadmaps
We want people to spend less of their lives on bad software and more on using software that solves some of the biggest human problems of the day.”
— Kareem Mayan, co-founder of Savio.io
VANCOUVER , CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Savio, a company that helps software firms centralize customer feedback to inform their product planning, announced today that it raised $160,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network of more than 90 startups will accelerate Savio’s mission to help SaaS businesses create evidence-based product plans based on relevant customer feedback.
“We’ve been big believers in TinySeed’s philosophy since they started,” said Kareem Mayan, co-founder of Savio. “The advice from their advisors and the other TinySeed companies has been invaluable. We feel TinySeed will play an important role in helping Savio accelerate its mission to rid the world of terrible software.”
For SaaS companies, managing and organizing customer feedback into valuable insights and action plans can become a full-time job. Savio aims to help SaaS companies’ product management teams better centralize, organize, and prioritize their product feedback so that developers can maximize their time building high-ROI features.
Savio enables SaaS businesses to log feedback without leaving their customer relationship management tools via integrations with popular tools like Zendesk, Salesforce, Intercom, Slack, Shortcut, JIRA, and a Chrome Extension. Savio allows users to segment feedback by customer attributes, such as enterprise plan customers, or customer life cycle stage, such as feedback from lost customers.
By organizing customer feedback chaos, Savio empowers teams to prioritize feature requests and create evidence-based roadmaps to align their work with customer demand.
“Savio offers a simple solution that helps SaaS businesses better understand and organize customer feedback to guide their product planning,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed.“We’re excited to see the Savio team tackle this problem that technology companies face on a daily basis.”
Mayan and his co-founder, Ryan Stocker, launched Savio in 2019 after working at large companies like ESPN and Microsoft and finding it chaotic to build roadmaps using incoming customer feedback. The duo, who’ve grown two SaaS companies together, created Savio as a simple tool to help them become better product managers, understand customer pain points, and take action that reflects customers’ needs.
“We want to live in a world of frustration-free software,” Mayan said. “We’re excited about a future where people are happy to use software without pulling their hair out because it does what they need it to do. We want people to spend less of their lives on bad software and more on using software that solves some of the biggest human problems of the day.”
About Savio: Launched in 2019, Savio is based in Vancouver, Canada, and was co-founded by Kareem Mayan and Ryan Stocker. Savio is a Product Management Platform where SaaS teams centralize customer feedback and create evidence-based roadmaps.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 90 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
