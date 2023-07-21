Iowa City DMV moving to Coralville, opens July 31

Posted on: July 21, 2023

ANKENY, Iowa – July 21, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will relocate its Iowa City DMV location to 2303 Jones Blvd in Coralville on Monday, July 31. The last day of service at the Iowa City DMV location at 1700 S. First Ave, Suite 6 will be Wednesday, July 26.

No services will be available on July 27 or 28 to allow staff time to move equipment to the new facility. In-person services will resume when the new location in Coralville opens on Monday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m.

The new location, between Theisen’s and Costco, was chosen after an extensive search for a space that could better accommodate the volume of customers in this area. It will offer customers a larger, more spacious and modern facility to do business. We will offer the same services, just at a new location. CDL testing will continue to be administered at Lineage Logistics 2710 US-6 E in Iowa City.

Services are provided by our popular appointment offerings, and same-day service requests are available for immediate service needs. To schedule your appointment, go to https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector.

Contact: Kathy Schultz at [email protected] or 515-520-4429.