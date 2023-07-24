SPB Hospitality Names Michael Casey New Chief Development Officer
Growth is a key priority as brand increases footprintHOUSTON, TX, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPB Hospitality, the renowned operator and franchisor of J. Alexander’s, Krystal, Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a diverse collection of restaurant brands and breweries, is set to achieve new heights of growth with the appointment of Michael Casey as its new Chief Development Officer. In this crucial role, Casey will be overseeing real estate, licensing, franchising, and development for the company’s impressive portfolio of brands. This appointment comes in the wake of Josh Kern’s recent promotion as the permanent CEO of SPB Hospitality.
“Michael has demonstrated his ability to successfully represent a myriad of franchise concepts both within and outside the hospitality space. His knowledge of the markets, the brokers, multi-unit franchisees seeking expansion, along with a keen business sense will help our brands work together to offer operators more customized growth packages than ever before,” said Josh Kern, CEO at SPB Hospitality.
With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Casey joins SPB from Ideal Image, where he was responsible for overhauling its development function, including lease administration and renewal, landlord relations, and facilities management. He’s also spent much of his career at leading restaurant brands managing the development of new units and teams of people, all while driving growth initiatives and brand strategy.
“I am thrilled to join SPB Hospitality and work with a talented team of restaurateurs across the country,” said Michael Casey, Chief Development Officer for SPB Hospitality. “SPB has an incredible line-up of brands that all present unique challenges and opportunities. I look forward to bringing my perspective to SPB’s growth strategy and working closely with our current and future franchise partners.”
For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit www.spbhospitality.com.
About SPB Hospitality
SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants across 37 U.S. states and territories. With a national footprint encompassing hundreds of restaurants and breweries, SPB Hospitality is dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences. SPB Hospitality’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands include Logan’s Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and an impressive collection of high-end restaurant brands such as J. Alexander’s and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.
As one of the country's largest operators of craft brewery restaurants, SPB Hospitality takes pride in its craft beer expertise. SPB Hospitality proudly owns and operates renowned craft brewery restaurant brands like Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.
Visit our website at spbhospitality.com to explore the exceptional flavors, inviting atmospheres, and unparalleled dining experiences that await you at SPB Hospitality's restaurants and breweries.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305.631.2283
email us here