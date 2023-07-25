Aspen Biosciences Announces Appointment of Eric Robbibaro As New Director of Sales

Pipeline - Program Management Application for Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Biosciences today announces the appointment of Eric Robbibaro as its new Director of Business in San Diego.

Eric Robbibaro brings an impressive background in Biotechnology, Laboratory Automation, Life Sciences, Engineering, Business, and Business Development to Aspen Biosciences. He previously worked as Southwest Territory Manager at Biosero where he developed and managed drug discovery contract research organizations for many years. Mr. Robbibaro believes that all challenges can be overcome with hard work and dedication. These qualities align perfectly with the Aspen Biosciences goal of providing innovative solutions for the global scientific community. Mr. Robbibaro is actively involved in the LRIG San Diego Committee, San Diego Lab Automators and is a founding member of the Engineers in Life Sciences alumni council at his alma mater - the University of San Diego.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Robbibaro to the Aspen Biosciences team. His expertise and our mission to connect people, processes, and technologies to address drug discovery and diagnostic challenges are in alignment.," said Mark Fortner, CEO. "Eric will be leading the efforts for the commercialization of Pipeline, our program management application for drug discovery. He brings a wealth of experience that will enhance and develop the sales and marketing strategies moving forward."

About Aspen Biosciences

Aspen Biosciences has a wealth of expertise in life sciences, drug discovery and software development. Our mission is to boost the efficiency of your research and discovery initiatives. We provide services which range from informatics roadmaps and customized software solutions to ELN/LIMS implementations, system integrations and lab automations. Whatever the requirement, our solutions are designed to expedite discovery cycles, optimize project scalability and streamline data management for therapeutics and drug discovery programs.