D.C. Courts Announce the 2022 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll

Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby of the D.C. Court of Appeals and Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring of the D.C. Superior Court have released the twelfth annual Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll, recognizing the contributions of those D.C. Bar members and others authorized to perform legal work who donated 50 hours or more of pro bono service during the last calendar year. The Courts extend their gratitude to the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center and the D.C. Access to Justice Commission for their partnership in sponsoring the Honor Roll.

Over 4,700 attorneys (4,714) reported performing 50 hours or more of volunteer legal work in 2022. Even more impressive, over 57% of these attorneys (2,712) reported performing 100 hours or more of pro bono work in 2022, qualifying them for inclusion in the High Honor Roll. The D.C. Courts are especially pleased that the Honor Roll represents such a strong dedication from D.C. Bar members to pro bono service, as attorneys face ever-increasing pressures to bill more hours, work more efficiently, and use fewer resources.

In a joint letter to the honorees, the Chief Judges wrote, "As chief judges, we are acutely aware of the severe hardships faced by low-income individuals who all too frequently must represent themselves in proceedings, often against represented parties. We are also aware of the increasing need for access to pro bono services as thousands of D.C. residents confront ongoing economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing housing crisis, and reduced benefits and services due to diminished public resources. We salute you for using your talents and expertise to help those unable to afford an attorney and rely on your continued dedication and compassion in the face of new challenges that threaten equal access to justice.”

The Capital Honor Roll members reflect a diverse cross-section of the D.C. legal community, representing 162 law firms and solo practices, federal government agencies, and public interest organizations. Their service would not be possible without the support of the District’s legal services community in screening and referring cases, offering trainings, and providing support and mentorship to pro bono volunteers. The Chief Judges said, “The District of Columbia is fortunate to have a truly extraordinary cadre of legal services organizations whose attorneys work tirelessly every day to make access to justice a reality."

In addition to this recognition from the D.C. Courts, all Honor Roll members satisfy their professional obligation under Rule 6.1 of the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct by performing 50 hours or more of pro bono service. Outside of this professional obligation, Honor Roll members performing pro bono work in the D.C. Courts demonstrate a commitment to serving their District neighbors.

# # #