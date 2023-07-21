Missouri Department of Agriculture Seeks Public Comment Regarding Funds to Support State Food Supply Chain

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has been allocated $8 million through the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Program to help strengthen the food supply chain between the farmer and consumer. The purpose of the RFSI program is to build resilience in the middle of the food supply chain; to provide more and better markets to small farms and food businesses; and to support the development of value-added products for consumers, fair prices, fair wages and new and safe job opportunities.

MDA will distribute the funds as competitive grants to invest in the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transportation, wholesale and distribution of locally produced food. Eligible products include fruits and vegetables, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture, and other food products (excluding meat and poultry).

MDA is seeking public input through Aug. 17 to help determine the greatest challenges and needs facing the middle of the food supply chain, including infrastructure needs and food access barriers. The information gained will help the Department develop the grant project plan. To submit comments about the RFSI program, visit https://agriculture.mo.gov/abd/financial/rfsi.php.

No applications for Missouri’s RFSI funds will be accepted until a later date. The open application period will be announced and posted on the MDA website.

Additional information on the RFSI can be found at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/rfsi.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.