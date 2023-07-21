July 21, 2023 - Record Jobs, Employment, and Labor Force Spotlight Texas Momentum

lmci template

Date: July 21, 2023

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas broke three records again with number of jobs, number employed, and the size of the state’s civilian labor force. Total nonfarm employment increased by 31,100 positions over the month to reach a 21st consecutive series-high level at 13,944,600 jobs and achieved 28 consecutive months of growth. Since June 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 542,500 positions— the largest annual increase in the nation. Texas’ employment growth rate continued to outperform with 4.0 percent annual growth from June 2022 to June 2023—outpacing any other state as well as the nation’s more modest 2.5 percent.

The Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew over the month by 30,500 people to reach 15,039,800 in June. The number of employed also reached a new record high at more than 14,429,900. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent.

“More than 350,000 people have joined the Texas workforce since June 2022, making the Lone Star State a national leader as the best place to work and to live,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As a resource for this growing job market, TWC is committed to provide a range of services for employers and job seekers alike.”

Private Education and Health Services added the most jobs of all the major industries at 11,900—closely followed by Construction with 11,000 positions. Manufacturing gained 6,100 jobs over the month. Texas’ annual employment growth through June 2023 was stronger than the national rate in all but one of the 11 industries, Leisure and Hospitality.

“Texas employers are helping Texas stay robust and growing as the state approaches the 14 million mark for nonfarm jobs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From initiatives like the Texas Conference for Employers and programs like the Skills Development Fund, TWC will continue to encourage that forward drive by providing resources for our Texas employers that include the best employment law education information and the best customized training for current and future workers.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) reached the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in June, followed by Amarillo 3.3 percent, then Odessa at 3.4 percent. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA had the second largest over-the-year increase in number of jobs in the nation, not seasonally adjusted. Meanwhile, Midland had the largest percentage increase, followed by Odessa with the second highest increase in the nation among all MSAs.

“Texas continues to expand the labor force with skilled workers, at more than 15 million strong, as we boost careers through opportunities with our apprenticeship, internship, and vocational rehabilitation programs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC and our 28 Workforce Solution Boards help Texans navigate employment services that include career exploration, support services, job fairs, and job training programs.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 167,910.0 161,559.0 6,351.0 3.8 166,702.0 161,002.0 5,700.0 3.4 165,012.0 158,678.0 6,334.0 3.8 Texas 15,047.5 14,418.8 628.7 4.2 14,968.6 14,355.2 613.5 4.1 14,673.5 14,058.6 614.9 4.2 Abilene 82.1 78.9 3.2 3.8 81.8 78.9 2.9 3.5 80.6 77.6 3.0 3.8 Amarillo 137.7 133.3 4.5 3.3 137.8 133.5 4.4 3.2 136.6 132.1 4.5 3.3 Austin-Round Rock 1,445.1 1,394.6 50.4 3.5 1,432.2 1,382.5 49.7 3.5 1,397.7 1,354.2 43.5 3.1 Beaumont-Port Arthur 169.7 158.8 10.9 6.4 169.0 158.4 10.7 6.3 165.5 155.2 10.4 6.3 Brownsville-Harlingen 179.1 168.5 10.6 5.9 180.3 170.0 10.2 5.7 177.2 166.4 10.8 6.1 College Station-Bryan 146.9 141.6 5.3 3.6 149.3 144.4 4.8 3.2 141.5 136.3 5.2 3.6 Corpus Christi 205.4 196.0 9.4 4.6 205.1 195.9 9.2 4.5 203.5 192.9 10.6 5.2 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,406.4 4,236.1 170.2 3.9 4,365.3 4,198.8 166.5 3.8 4,250.5 4,089.1 161.4 3.8 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,986.1 2,870.5 115.6 3.9 2,957.5 2,843.9 113.6 3.8 2,876.6 2,768.5 108.2 3.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,420.2 1,365.6 54.6 3.8 1,407.8 1,354.9 52.9 3.8 1,373.8 1,320.6 53.3 3.9 El Paso 377.6 360.7 17.0 4.5 377.7 360.8 16.9 4.5 371.3 354.4 16.9 4.5 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,599.4 3,438.5 160.9 4.5 3,587.4 3,428.8 158.6 4.4 3,516.9 3,359.0 158.0 4.5 Killeen-Temple 185.3 176.8 8.5 4.6 185.5 177.0 8.5 4.6 183.2 174.5 8.7 4.7 Laredo 118.6 113.3 5.3 4.5 118.6 113.5 5.1 4.3 118.3 113.0 5.3 4.5 Longview 98.9 94.4 4.5 4.5 98.1 93.9 4.2 4.3 96.9 92.5 4.4 4.5 Lubbock 170.0 163.7 6.3 3.7 170.4 164.6 5.8 3.4 169.0 162.3 6.7 3.9 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 381.7 356.2 25.5 6.7 377.4 354.1 23.3 6.2 372.6 346.3 26.3 7.1 Midland 114.7 111.7 3.0 2.6 113.6 110.6 3.0 2.6 108.3 104.9 3.4 3.2 Odessa 86.4 83.4 3.0 3.4 85.9 83.0 2.9 3.4 82.7 79.3 3.4 4.2 San Angelo 57.8 55.4 2.4 4.1 57.4 55.3 2.1 3.6 56.6 54.5 2.1 3.7 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,284.1 1,234.6 49.5 3.9 1,285.4 1,236.5 49.0 3.8 1,256.1 1,206.4 49.7 4.0 Sherman-Denison 67.4 64.7 2.7 4.0 67.1 64.4 2.6 3.9 66.1 63.5 2.6 4.0 Texarkana 63.4 60.8 2.5 4.0 62.8 60.4 2.4 3.8 63.5 60.6 2.9 4.6 Tyler 113.4 109.0 4.3 3.8 113.0 108.7 4.3 3.8 112.4 107.9 4.5 4.0 Victoria 45.1 43.1 1.9 4.3 44.8 43.0 1.9 4.1 44.5 42.5 2.0 4.5 Waco 136.8 131.3 5.5 4.0 136.2 131.2 5.0 3.7 132.4 127.0 5.4 4.1 Wichita Falls 65.0 62.3 2.7 4.1 64.7 62.1 2.5 3.9 65.0 62.2 2.8 4.3

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE June 2023* May 2023 June 2022 May '23 to June '23 June '22 to June '23 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,944,600 13,913,500 13,402,100 31,100 0.2 542,500 4.0 Total Private 11,898,500 11,870,200 11,413,100 28,300 0.2 485,400 4.3 Goods Producing 1,987,200 1,969,700 1,901,600 17,500 0.9 85,600 4.5 Mining and Logging 222,100 221,700 198,000 400 0.2 24,100 12.2 Construction 809,500 798,500 779,000 11,000 1.4 30,500 3.9 Manufacturing 955,600 949,500 924,600 6,100 0.6 31,000 3.4 Service Providing 11,957,400 11,943,800 11,500,500 13,600 0.1 456,900 4.0 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,785,700 2,780,500 2,702,300 5,200 0.2 83,400 3.1 Information 245,500 243,000 229,300 2,500 1.0 16,200 7.1 Financial Activities 915,100 909,800 875,100 5,300 0.6 40,000 4.6 Professional and Business Services 2,141,600 2,144,700 2,068,300 -3,100 -0.1 73,300 3.5 Education and Health Services 1,898,800 1,886,900 1,791,300 11,900 0.6 107,500 6.0 Leisure and Hospitality 1,450,700 1,461,500 1,405,600 -10,800 -0.7 45,100 3.2 Other Services 473,900 474,100 439,600 -200 0.0 34,300 7.8 Government 2,046,100 2,043,300 1,989,000 2,800 0.1 57,100 2.9

