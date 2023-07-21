JH&H Architects Names New Principal

Taylor Stewart Named Principal at JH&H Architects

Taylor Stewart to Join Management Team

Taylor's dedication to our clients is inspiring. We look forward to witnessing his impact on the future of the firm.” — Paul Bagley, Principal at JH&H Architects

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JH&H Architects is excited to announce the addition of a new partner to the firm as of July 20, 2023. Taylor Stewart joins the management team with Paul J. Bagley, A. Bruce Wood, Randall Lewis, Benjamin Hall, Adam Haver, and Ben Kitchens.

Taylor Stewart is a graduate of the Mississippi State University School of Architecture and has worked at JH&H Architects for nine years. He grew up in Philadelphia, Miss. and attended Neshoba Central High School. In 2022, he was selected as Rankin County’s Best of the Best Top 40 Under 40 by Hometown Magazine. He and his wife, Megan, reside in Leake County with their two daughters, Roma and Dollie.

“Our leadership is proud to promote Taylor at JH&H,” said Paul Bagley, Principal at JH&H Architects. “He has been with the firm for nine years and has contributed immensely to a number of significant projects in that time. His dedication to our clients is inspiring. We look forward to witnessing his impact on the future of the firm."

For more information on JH&H Architects, visit their website, or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About JH&H Architects

JH&H Architects is an architecture and design firm in Flowood, Miss. The firm has designed numerous projects across the state over the last 59 years, with a diverse client base that includes K12 Education, Higher Education, athletic venues, civic and corporate spaces, and churches and worship centers. JH&H is well versed in sustainable design practices and understands the importance these concepts play in today’s buildings. The firm specializes in architecture, planning, and interior design.