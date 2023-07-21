Submit Release
HealthWorks Dx Announces Partnership with the World Trade Center in Pune, India

This is an exciting opportunity for HealthWorks to introduce our novel biosensor to the Asian market, and partner with companies that can benefit from our technology to launch in North America.”
— Jason Mitakidis, Founder & CEO
TORONTO, CANADA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthWorks Dx Inc, a North American digital health and medical device company developing solutions to give consumers actionable insights for preventative health and chronic disease management, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership with the World Trade Center in Pune, India, to facilitate global industry partnerships and clinical trials.

The mutually beneficial partnership has a number of advantages for both parties. Becoming a partner under the WTC Pune umbrella will assist HealthWorks with accessing the Asian market, which is the fastest growing market in terms of adopting new digital health innovations. Additionally, HealthWorks is seeking to partner with companies in India with medical devices that can integrate their AI capabilities and be deployed in the North American market, as well as healthcare organizations that can provide anonymized clinical data. HealthWorks expects this partnership to significantly speed up the development of their suite of products and accelerate product launch timelines.

India has a thriving digital health sector with a market of 1.4 billion people, and thus provides the opportunity for HealthWorks to expand the utility of our AI capabilities with robust training data. HealthWorks is developing the most comprehensive and integrated solution for proactive, preventative health, focused on extending healthspan and lifespan through deep learning insights. Connecting their technology platform with many devices and sensors to provide real-time personalized data is part of the strategic development plan.

“The World Trade Center Pune looks forward to working with HealthWorks to showcase digital health technology being developed in India and create new collaborations with North American companies through this partnership.” -Niraj Khinvasara, CIO, World Trade Center, Pune India


About HealthWorks Dx Inc.

HealthWorks Inc is on a mission to empower patients to take control of their health by integrating individual health data with an artificial intelligence assistant in an augmented reality environment.

For more information, please visit: https://healthworksdx.com

Contact: info@healthworksdx.com


About the World Trade Center Pune

World Trade Center Pune (WTC Pune) is an affiliate of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), a global network spread across 330+ cities in 130+ countries. World Trade Center Pune assists its members by helping them with their goals of Global Market Expansion through the World Trade Centers Association network. We help by developing strategic B2B and B2C partnerships, supporting fundraising initiatives and engaging in international trade delegations with a focus on bilateral trade.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wtca.org/world-trade-center-pune

Contact: Smruti Wakhare email: smruti@wtc-pune.org

