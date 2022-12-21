HealthWorks Dx Inc Announces Seed Funding Round
The latest entrepreneurial venture in digital health by Cyclica founder Jason Mitakidis secures initial funding round in 2022
HealthWorks is here to usher in an era of highly personalized health care.”TORONTO, CANADA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthWorks Dx Inc., a digital health company built to provide patients with highly personalized insights about their health, announces that it has raised $0.5 million in seed funding from a combination of angel investors and technology entrepreneurs. The capital will support the development of its AI powered software and insertable sensor prototype, as well as the continued acquisition of talent for product development, sales and marketing.
Founder and serial entrepreneur Jason Mitakidis was acutely aware of the need to give patients more control over their health outcomes. His past experiences, both personal and professional, inspired him to create HealthWorks - a data driven, AI powered solution that integrates proprietary sensor technology with an intelligent health assistant to provide personalized health recommendations and a comprehensive health score. To further inspire patient engagement, HealthWorks is creating an extended reality (XR) application that will allow patients to understand their unique health situation and future possible health outcomes in order to help extend their healthspan and lifespan.
“We are thankful to our investors for believing in our vision as we prepare to launch our blood glucose testing technology and app in early 2023. The company will be seeking Series A financing to further accelerate product development and achieve our vision of closing the gap between data and actionable knowledge in healthcare in 2023 and beyond.” - Jason Mitakidis
About HealthWorks Dx Inc.
HealthWorks Dx Inc. is on a mission to empower patients to take control of their health by integrating individual health data with an artificial intelligence assistant in an augmented reality environment.
